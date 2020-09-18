Alarming rise of ISIS in South linked to seeds of radicalisation sown in Kerala 30 years ago

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Parliament was earlier this week informed that the National Investigation Agency has registered 17 cases relating to the presence of the Islamic State in southern India.

The states in which cases have been registered are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Further the agency has also arrested 122 operatives, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The MHA also said that there have been instances of individuals from different states, including the ones in South India having joined the ISIS. This has come to the notice of the Centre and the State Security Agencies as well.

9 ISIS operatives held guilty in what NIA terms as one of its kind case

The probe by the NIA has revealed that the ISIS is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha .

Officials that OneIndia spoke with point out that the problem is particularly highest in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The radical ideology has been lurking for long, but has been ignored for several years, owing to a variety of factors, the top one being appeasement.

One of the first known cases was reported in Tamil Nadu. This was the case of Haja Fakkruddin, a resident of Cuddalore who left for Syria in early 2014 through Singapore to be part of the ISIS. This was followed by a series of events related to the group and there was an image on the social media that went viral, in which several youth were seen posing with ISIS merchandise. The image was shot in front of a Mosque in Thondi. A closer look at the Haja case would reveal that he was radicalised by a group based in Cuddalore.

The NIA has been probing these case in-depth and during the raids and searches have recovered incriminating material. The recoveries also point towards the depth of the radicalisation. For instance during the various searches, literature relating to the ISIS had been found. Speeches of the 20th century Islamist thinker Abul Ala Maududi have been found in the possession of several youth. Further the police have also seized compact discs which had the speeches of radical elements such as Anwar Al Awlaki and Abdul Raheem Green.

In a chargesheet that was filed in 2016, the NIA speaks about the role of Mohammad Naseer, a computer engineer in his mid 20s. Naseer was heading to Libya from Sudan, but was apprehended and later deported to India.

He did his computer engineering from the MNM college in Chennai. It was at this time that he would visit a mosque at Chennai which was run by the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, non-political Islamic Organisation that preaches a puritanical version of Islam.

This group was founded by P Jainul Abdeen in 2004, when he broke away from the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam.

17 cases, 122 arrests by NIA pertaining to Islamic State cases in South India

In 2014, two persons Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Rizwan were arrested in Ramnathpuram after they were found distributing t-shirts of the ISIS.

In Kerala, the issue is a ticking time bomb. It did not begin with the ISIS, but with the Wahhabi culture that spread like wild fire over the years. Officials cited above say that the key concern in Kerala remains radicalisation and Wahhabism. Allowing Wahhabism is a danger to the integrity as they tend to dominate pockets through radical thoughts and this in the long has contributed to the main problem in Kerala.

