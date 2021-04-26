‘Alarmed’: Several Nations Come to India’s Aid Amid COVID Crisis

Several countries including the United States of America (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), Germany, Singapore, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have come to India’s aid as the country faces an acute shortage of medical oxygen and other health infrastructure facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While several of these nations have already dispatched help, many others have officially offered help to help India tackle the pandemic.

US

US President Joe Biden posted a tweet on Sunday, 25 April, promising to send over resources “to help India in its time of need”.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and confirmed US support for India’s recent spike in COVID cases. India and US have the most COVID cases in the world. The two countries have agreed to stay in close contact to discuss further developments.

A press release from The White House read, “Building on the seven-decade health partnership between the United States and India — including battles against smallpox, polio, and HIV — they resolved that India and the United States will continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic together. Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need.”

US has identified sources of specific raw material that India needs urgently to manufacture Covishield vaccine. The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will fund the expansion of BioE to increase vaccine production to 1 billion doses by the end of 2022.

“To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect frontline health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India. The United States is also pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis.”

The US is to deploy experts from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID. The two will work together to fast-track mobilisation and access to emergency resources for India using The Global Fund.

Earlier on, Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials have expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak in India and pledged to deploy support.

Sullivan on Sunday, 25 April, tweeted, "We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India." Blinken, too, made a similar statement.

The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021

Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021

Several other influential voices including Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, the US Chamber of Commerce, a powerful trade body, senators and political representatives, such as Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts and Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, also urged US President Joe Biden to ensure help for India.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said that they were “working closely with Indian officials at both political and experts' level to identify ways to help address the crisis”.

UK

UK on Sunday announced that it is sending over 600 medical devices including oxygen concentrators and ventilators to India to help the country, the British Foreign Ministry said.

The first shipment due to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner in the fight against COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time,” Reuters quoted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that her government was preparing emergency aid for India.

“To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

While the nature of the help is yet unknown, several reports suggest that India has reached out to Germany for oxygen supply.

EU

Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission called the situation in India “alarming” and assured support.

“Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support and are pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with India,” she said.

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India said that “the EU together with its member states will do its utmost to support India in this difficult moment.”

Afghanistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the people of India

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people and government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people and government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus," Ghani tweeted.

Our hearts go out to the Indian people & government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people & government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) April 25, 2021

Mohammed Haneef Atmar, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan also extended support to India.

Our hearts & prayers go to all the great people of India at this time of national struggle against Covid-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines. India will come out of it even stronger. @DrSJaishankar — Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) April 25, 2021

Pakistan

Pakistan ‘officially’ reached out to India in order to provide relief and support in the form of ventilators, X-Ray machines and other medical components required in the fight against the virus,

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter to say: “As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of #HumanityFirst (sic).”

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of #HumanityFirst — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, expressed solidarity with India and said his country was praying for the “speedy recovery of all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood & the world”.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Singapore

A shipment of oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies were loaded in an Air India aircraft, at Changi Airport, to depart for India on Sunday night, ANI reported.

.