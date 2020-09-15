Alan And Thaha's Parents Hail Court Order: 'Felt Crushed When CPI(M) Turned Against Us'

It has been more than 10 months since a police sub-inspector took law student Alan Shuhaib, 20, and journalism graduate Thaha Fazal, 24, into custody from Kottayithazham, on the outskirts of Kozhikode city in North Kerala. They were accused of being active members of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The outrage generated by the arrest—the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was slapped on the two young men—had put the Kerala government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, on the backfoot after even Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) members and allies criticised it. Both Alan and Thaha also turned out to be CPI(M) members, though they were later expelled. In December 2019, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the state government’s protests.

On Friday afternoon, Alan and Thaha were released from the Viyyur central jail in Thrissur after an NIA court granted them bail with stringent conditions. In the order, the judge said the young men weren’t involved in any act of violence.

“We are extremely happy with the judge’s order. The boys will abide by all the bail conditions,” Sabitha, Alan’s mother, told HuffPost India.

View photos Alan displays a book presented to him by his mother Sabitha Sekhar after his release from Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur on Friday afternoon. More

Thaha’s mother Jameela Abdulla said the court order has not just granted bail to the duo but also protected them from the charges of sedition and terror activities.

“This verdict is the answer to my cries for long. We are a poor Muslim family which always supported CPI(M). I, my ailing husband and my elder son are CPI(M) members, just like Thaha. We felt crushed when the party turned against us and our sons in this case blown out of proportion by a set of police officials,’’ said Jameela.

The court has issued stringent conditions for the students’ release, including submission of their passports and reporting regularly to the police station and warned against any association with CPI (Maoist), which was banned in 2009. At a time when activists across...

Continue reading on HuffPost