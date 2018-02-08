Akshay supports Khelo India Games

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has supported the inaugural edition of the Khelo India School Games by taking a pledge and urging everyone to come forward and play.

"I am delighted to see that for the first time ever, through the Khelo India School Games and the broadcast of it on the Star Sports network, young sporting talent is being recognized and rewarded instantly," Akshay said while commenting on the Khelo India movement.

"But this is only the beginning and I hope that the Khelo India movement gets the right momentum through your support. So, come forward and support the Khelo India movement. Saath mein hai Hum, Khelo India," he added.

Akshay also interacted with the young sports stars and even tried his hand at badminton with one of the participants, Maisam Meiraba Luwang, a 16-year-old youngster from Manipur.

While interacting with Star Sports, the official broadcasters of Khelo India, he emphasised on the need for quality broadcasts to reverberate the unifying message of Khelo India across the country.

Over 3,500 athletes, 1,250 officials and 800 volunteers are taking part in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Games which has a total of 199 gold, 199 silver medals and 275 bronze medals up for grabs across 16 disciplines.

