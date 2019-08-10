Akshay, Sonakshi, Taapsee, Vidya promote 'Mission Mangal'

The ensemble cast of 'Mission Mangal' were seen promoting the upcoming film 'Mission Mangal'. Promotions for the film are in full bloom by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Nithya Menen. Akshay Kumar who is playing pivotal role in the film was captured during promotion in black outfit along with Sonakshi Sinha who donned her chic black jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu flaunted in saree giving all desi vibes. The most awaited movie of the year, 'Mission Mangal' is just a few aways from its big release. The film narrates the tale of India's first successful mars mission 'Mangalyaan'. Movie is set to release on August 15.