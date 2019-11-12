Akshay & Rohit Shetty Get into a Fight After Rumours of a Rift

Akshay Kumar and his Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty have responded to rumours of a falling out in the most filmy manner possible. The actor tweeted a video of the two reacting to the rumours by getting into a mock fight.

#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day ? pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

In the video, Akshay’s co-star Katrina holds up her phone to show the news report in question. The camera then pans to Akshay and Rohit who come to blows before being pulled apart by cops. Akshay can be heard yelling that since reports have said they have had a falling out, they have no choice but to fight, cheekily referring to how quick people are to believe everything they come across in the media.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported about a rift between Akshay and Rohit and quoted a source as saying that they no longer speak to each other after having reached an impasse over creative differences. The source also alleged that Akshay was upset when Rohit preponed the release date of Sooryavanshi at the request of Salman Khan to avoid clashing with the latter’s Eid 2020 release. This reportedly bothered Akshay because he would have to shift his dates around.

Sooryavanshi has been directed by Rohit Shetty and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Akshay plays an ATS officer in the action film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta. The film will also see cameos from Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh, who feature in Shetty’s other cop films Singham and Simmba, respectively. Sooryavanshi releases on 27 March, 2020.

