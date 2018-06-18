Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' fizzles out in China

In a surprising turn of event, Akshay Kumar's 2017 hit film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has not managed to create waves in China. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "#ToiletEkPremKatha fizzles out in China... Biz likely to fold up below $ 15 million...[Week 2]Fri $ 0.13 mn, Sat $ 0.20 mn, Sun $ 0.24 mn, Total: $ 13.93 mn [ 94.79 cr] #TEPK #ToiletHero." The film which was based on the issue of open defecation problem in India, became a huge hit in the country. However, it failed to shine in the neighbouring country.