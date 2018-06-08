Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' releases as 'Toilet Hero' in China

Akshay Kumar's 2017 hit film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' will release in China on June 8. The film has been renamed as 'Toilet Hero' in Mandarin for Chinese audiences. The film received a good response at the Beijing Film Festival in April 2018. Sharing the new poster of the film on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Delighted that our film Toilet Ek Prem Katha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as "Toilet Hero" across 4300 screens in China on 8th June."'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is based on the theme of making villages Open Defecation Free. The film focuses of eradication of open defecation in rural areas. In India, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' was a huge commercial hit.