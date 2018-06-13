Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' new poster is unmissable

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Gold’ makers have released the new posters for the film. Akshay essays the role of a Bengali hockey player in the pre-Indian independence era. Sharing the poster on Twitter , Farhan Akhtar wrote, “ All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart.”. The Reema Kagti film has tried to trace the journey of a player who wants to win an Olympic Gold in hockey for independent India, not British India. Well if we go by the poster, Akshay looks impressive while pulling the Indian fan from his suit. What do you have to say about this new poster?