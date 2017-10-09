Akshay Kumar wraps up Patiala schedule of 'Gold'

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has completed the Patiala schedule of his upcoming movie 'Gold' and has described it as "fantastic". The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a photograph himself getting into an aircraft. He captioned the snap as, "Another fantastic schedule of 'Gold' ends in Patiala. So much love and warmth literally till the point of taking off...nothing but grateful."

In the picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen greeting his fans from his aircraft all set to take off from the city. Helmed by Reema Kagti, 'Gold' is based on celebrated hockey player Balbir Singh, who led India to victory in three consecutive Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956. The first schedule of the film was shot in London in July. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film, being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, will hit the theatres on August 15 next year. (ANI)