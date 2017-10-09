Akshay Kumar wraps up Patiala schedule of 'Gold'

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the Patiala schedule of his upcoming movie 'Gold' and has described it as "fantastic". The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a photograph himself getting into an aircraft. He captioned the snap as, "Another fantastic schedule of 'Gold' ends in Patiala. So much love and warmth literally till the point of taking off...nothing but grateful." In the picture, the 'Airlift' actor can be seen greeting his fans from his aircraft all set to take off from the city. On a related note, 'Gold' is based on celebrated hockey player Balbir Singh, who led India to victory in three consecutive Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956. The first schedule of the film was shot in London in July. The movie, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, will hit the theatres on August 15 next year.