Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor gear up for Bellbottom shoot in UK; Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to resume filming for Atrangi Re

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to resume the shooting of his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, from October in Madurai.

The film went on floors in Varanasi in March, but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The upcoming schedule of the movie will last for three months, with the cast shooting in three different locations including Madurai in October followed by Delhi and then Mumbai in the following months.

Aanand said he used the time during the lockdown to prepare for the schedules of Atrangi Re.

"I'm really excited to start the next schedule which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course," the director said in a statement.

Atrangi Re is written by the director's long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

Check out the announcement here

FILMING TO BEGIN... #AkshayKumar, #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi and #LaraDutta... Team #BellBottom to charter a flight to fly the entire unit to #UK... Producers to ensure safety measures and medical facilities... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari... 2 April 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/4fK7kQlcS4 " taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kumar will be heading to the United Kingdom to start the shooting for his film Bellbottom and the actor says the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the entire crew amid the pandemic. The team of Bellbottom, including actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, will be travelling to the UK in August for a start-to-finish schedule.

Check out the announcement here

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said the safety measures were put in place as the health of his unit is of utmost importance. The production house will charter a flight to fly the entire unit with medical facilities. Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house will also make it mandatory for the cast and crew to wear a wristwatch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. A centralised dashboard will record the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bellbottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Also See: Coronavirus Outbreak: Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive; actor confirms she, family members safe

Sara Ali Khan compares Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput to father Saif as their film Dil Bechara releases

Sara Ali Khan shares childhood picture of Holi celebration with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.