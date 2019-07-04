Akshay Kumar unveils poster of 'Mission Mangal', true story of India's march into Mars

Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited film 'Mission Mangal'. The intriguing poster shows the entire cast of the film. The bottom of the poster shows planet with cast surrounding the outer surface of the Mars. A spaceship can be seen dividing the cast into two parts with fiery orange colour emitted from its base. Akshay said that he chose 'Mission Mangal' especially for his daughter and childern of her age to familiarise them with incredible true story of India's mission to Mars. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 this year.