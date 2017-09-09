Akshay Kumar treats fans with Gold's new poster on his 50th birthday

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is ringing in his 50th birthday today and to mark his golden jubilee, he treated his fans to a new poster of his upcoming movie 'Gold'. The excited birthday boy took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of the film, writing, "Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold! As my age #TurnsGold, here's the poster of a film close to my heart." The poster, which depicts an Olympic gold medal with a picture of the 'Rustom' actor on it, has a tagline that reads, "The dream that united a nation." The producer of the film Farhan Akhtar also shared the poster. 'Gold' will mark the first collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Excel Entertainment. The film stands to be the most ambitious film of Akshay's career. The biopic, which is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948, will hit theatres on August 15, 2018.