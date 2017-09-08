Akshay Kumar Surprises His Fans, Shares The First Poster Of Gold Hours Before He Turns 50 – View Pic

Akshay Kumar is turning 50 tomorrow (September 9) and the superstar chose to surprise his fans today as he unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film, Gold. Akshay took to his Instagram account to share the poster and captioned the post, “Through every passing year, I understood life a bit better. Through every film of mine, I learned something new. They say every cloud has a silver lining, but the way I got love from my well wishers, my dreams met their destination and my clouds got a lining of Gold. As my age #TurnsGold, here’s presenting the poster of Gold, a film extremely close to my heart. (sic).”

Check out the poster right here:





Gold is said to be based on the life of Balbir Singh. For those of you who don’t know, Balbir is the man who led to India’s victory in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics, and it was India’s first gold medal after the independence. Apart from Akshay, Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Reema Kagti, who last directed Talaash is directing the movie. The first schedule of the movie took place in London last to last month. ALSO READ: Here Is When The Audio, Teaser And Trailer Of Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar 2.0 Will Be Unveiled

Akshay has confirmed that he is not playing a hockey player in the film. But the rest of the male actors are as they have been training with Yuvraj Walmiki (striker of Indian hockey team) and Australian coach Michael Nobbs.

How did you like the first poster of Gold? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest goss from B-town.