Akshay Kumar supports wife on 'Rustom' costume auction controversy, explains that for a "good cause"

After actor Akshay Kumar was asked whether he supports his wife actor Twinkle Khanna on the controversy surrounding the auction of the Navy officer costume worn by the actor his movie 'Rustom', he explained it for a "good cause." He said, "I support my wife. Me and my wife has done this (auction). This has been done for a good cause. " Akshay Kumar along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the nationwide Movement of New India Conclave in Mumbai. Akshay has been made the brand Ambassador of The New India Conclave. The report about the auctioning of the uniform from the movie was first posted by Akshay himself on his social media handle, followed by a post from his wife Twinkle. According to both of them, the auction will go towards the cause of animal welfare.