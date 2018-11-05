Akshay Kumar to star in 'Mission Mangal'

Action star Akshay Kumar would next be seen in a movie based on India's Mars mission.The film that has been named as 'Mission Mangal' will be helmed by Jagan Shakti in collaboration with R. Balki, who earlier directed Akshay in 'Padman'. The shooting will commence in the mid of November.Film Critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to twitter to officially announce the deal."IT'S OFFICIAL... Fox Star Studios and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films to partner for three films... All will star Akshay Kumar in the lead... First to start is space film #MissionMangal in collaboration with R Balki and directed by Jagan Shakti... Shooting starts mid-Nov 2018," wrote Adarsh in his official twitter handle.Meanwhile, Khiladi Kumar's '2.0' is all set for release. The film has brought Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and director Shankar together for the first time, and the mammoth project ensures to 'reboot superpower'.The flick will hit the silver screens on November 29.