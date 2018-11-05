Akshay Kumar signs three-film deal with Fox Star Studios

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has signed a slate of three films to be jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films.

The first film to come off this partnership will be India's first space film, "Mission Mangal", which is in collaboration with R. Balki and the film will be directed by Jagan Shakti. The shoot for "Mission Mangal" will begin in mid November.

Akshay said in a statement: "I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers."

"Jolly LLB 2" had marked a fruitful association between the two last year.

"It gives me great pleasure to take our association with Akshay further with this three-film partnership with Cape Of Good Films. Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor," said Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios.

--IANS

rb/sed