Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Gold'

Akshay Kumar unveiled another poster of his upcoming movie, 'Gold'. Akshay, who is all set to narrate the story of India's first gold medal post-independence at the Olympics, took to social media to share the new poster of the movie. He also revealed the release date of the trailer i.e. June 25. He captioned the image as, "The dream that united our nation, The dream that began in 1936, The dream that took 12 years to become a reality. Get ready to witness... #GoldTrailer releasing on the 25th of June." The flick depicts the journey of a team who dreamt of winning gold for the country. Earlier, the teaser traced the journey of a hockey manager and his dream to win the first gold medal for free India.