Have you ever imagined a man getting pregnant, well, you don't have to imagine it anymore cause check out Akshay Kumar who just got pregnant and delivered not twins nor triplets but sextuplets. What you just heard is halfway true. Yes, he is pregnant but here's a catch. After hosting television series like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Master Chef India', Akshay is set to appear again on small screen as a judge for a comedy show.