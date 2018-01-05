Akshay Kumar looks intriguing in first look of 'Kesari'

Much to fans delight, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar has unveiled first look of his 'most ambitious' film 'Kesari'. The 'Rustom' actor took to his Twitter handle to share the first look and tweeted, "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always." In the first look that is trending on the social media, the Khiladi Kumar looks furious with yellow turban and long beard. Needless to say, his furious avatar will leave you all intrigued. On a related note, directed by Anurag Singh, 'Kesari' is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, 'The Battle of Saragarhi'.