Akshay Kumar installs sanitary pad vending machine

Looks like Akshay Kumar is in no mood to stop being India's superhero 'Pad Man'. His recent release reflected on how women in rural areas suffer during menstruation. While telling the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low cost sanitary napkins, the film also delved in to the importance of hygiene. A week after the release of his film, the actor was spotted installing pad vending machine in Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot. "Placed a sanitary pad vending machine at Mumbai Central ST Bus Depot today, hoping to place more across the state and eventually hopefully the whole country. Thank you Aaditya Thackeray for your support," he wrote on Twitter. On the work front, he will be next seen in 'Gold', which is supposed to release on August, 2018.