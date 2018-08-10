Akshay Kumar ignores trolls

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor-producer Akshay Kumar says he deals with trolls like he deals with bullies by ignoring them.

Akshay on Friday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where an user asked him how he deals with all the trolls coming his way.

"I deal with it like I deal with bullies... Ignore it," Akshay tweeted.

Another Twitter asked him who can match up to him from the younger generation. He said Ranveer Singh.

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Gold", a historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal.

It traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, it will release on August 15.

Akshay dedicates the film to hockey players who brought the nation together.

Another fan asked if not an actor what career he would have chosen, Akshay, who has played an army officer in films like "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo", said: "I would have wanted to join the army or coach youngsters in martial arts."

--IANS

dc/nn/vm