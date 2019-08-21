Akshay Kumar hosts special screening of 'Mission Mangal' for BMC officers

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar hosted special screening of 'Mission Mangal' for BMC officers in Mumbai. He greeted them with a broad smile. Mission Mangal is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With this mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach the Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.