Akshay Kumar’s Cycle Stunt Goes Terribly Wrong While Wishing His Fans For Independence Day (Watch Video)

It was Independence Day and all the Bollywood celebs celebrated it in their own unique ways. One of them was the Khiladi Kumar- Akshay Kumar! He is currently away in England to shoot for his film ‘Gold’. But, his fans were happy that he made it a point to wish everyone the Independence Day from the distant land. What Akshay did was ride a bicycle while wishing for the day. But oops! His this stunt went wrong as he fell down in the grass while riding it. Mind you, Akshay was riding the cycle without even touching the handle and it was definitely a sight to watch! Watch the video right below and you will know what we meant to say!

As reported in Pinkvilla.com. Akshay Kumar reveals that he is not playing a hockey player in the film. He said, “You have the wrong information. I am not playing a hockey player.” On the other hand, a source revealed to a leading tabloid, the details of film’s leading lady Mouni Roy saying, “Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay.”

Well, Akshay Kumar’s latest film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ruled the box office because of his content driven story. Also, Bhumi Pednekar’s chemistry with Akshay was loved by all. After this he has ‘Gold’ and ‘Padman’ in his hand. Well, a lot of interesting projects are lined up for Akki and fans are more than excited.