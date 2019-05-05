Akshara Reddy to represent India at Miss Super World Globe 2019

Indian model Akshara Reddy is all set to represent India at the international beauty pageant -- Miss Super World Globe 2019. The event is scheduled to take place in October in Dubai. The only contestant from Tamil Nadu overwhelmingly shared her experience and said, "I was the only contestant from Tamil Nadu and I won the crown. I am sure I am going to make my country proud." Talking about her ongoing projects, Reddy said, "Right now I have two projects, and both are in the post-production stage." "Modeling is my passion," Akshara concluded.