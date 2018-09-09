Akriti Kakar sings devotional song

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Singer Akriti Kakar has sung a devotional song titled "Om Gajanan Siddhivinayak", to be launched on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi later this month. She has dedicated the track to her band.

Akriti has been bringing Ganpati home since the past two years. This time, she has decided to do something special.

"I wanted to do this last year, but I was very tied up with professional commitments. This year is special since it's my 3rd year of Ganesh celebrations at home and my husband, Chirag and I wanted to do something special. I wanted to dedicate a track to my band who has stuck with me through thick and thin and that too on an auspicious occasion, since it is because of Bappa that we have come so far," Akriti said in a statement.

"It's my way of being grateful to the universe for the talent I am being gifted with. The video is nothing short of a real Ganpati celebration that you see on the streets, bursting with devotion and vibrancy," she added.

The band's keyboardist Anit Hadkar has composed the song, while the band's percussionist Satyajit Jamsamdekar has done the rhythm arrangement. The video is directed by Chirag Arora and choreographed by Reshma Jamsandekar.

It features an amalgamation of assorted dance forms of India, with 'mudras' showcasing different forms of Ganesh. It involves Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Kathakali dancers as well as Nasik Dhol Tasha players.

The song will be launched by One Digital Entertainment, Zee Music and AK Projects.

Akriti began her career in 2004, and is known for songs like "Iski uski" and "Daingad daingad".

