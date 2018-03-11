AkhilSheoran wins gold in ISSF Shooting World Cup

AkhilSheoran becomes the fourth Indian shooter to win a medal on ISSF World Cup Sheoran clinched the gold medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 position The 22 year-old is participating for the first time in World Cup Sheoran came up with a 10.8 in the 42nd shot to seal the gold in his favour He shot 455.6 in the final to leave behind Austria's Bernhard Pickl in second place with 452. Sheoran’s gold in the competition made it certain that India would finish on top of the medals tally for the first time in an ISSF World Cup Manu Bhaker qualified in fourth place for the women's 25m Pistol Final, shooting a score of 581. Annu Raj Singh shot 575 to finish 10th