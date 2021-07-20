Akhilesh Yadav Visits Ailing Rampur MP Azam Khan in Hospital

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday visited senior SP leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan who is admitted at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after his condition deteriorated at Sitapur Jail.

The SP chief alleged that it is well known now how much the BJP government has harassed Azam Khan.

Speaking to the media after visiting Azam Khan, Yadav said, “Azam Khan is under the observation of doctors and we hope that soon he will be fine, however, it is not hidden from anyone how much he is being harassed by the BJP government. We have full faith in the judiciary and we are confident that very soon Azam Khan will get justice.”

On the issue of Pegasus and alleged snooping on the opposition leaders, journalists, etc. he said, “When the public had shown faith in BJP, then they should not have done snooping. The government should answer what they will get by recording calls of a leader, a female and journalists. If BJP has done this, then they should be punished as this is illegal. If the BJP says that this was not in their knowledge, then it can be a bigger threat to our national security.”

Earlier on Monday, the Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Rampur Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur, was referred to Lucknow by doctors at the Sitapur Jail on Monday after his oxygen level dropped to dangerous levels. Azam, along with his son Abdullah, was recently shifted back to Sitapur Jail after Covid-19 treatment at Medanta Hospital.

Khan has been lodged in the Sitapur Jail for more than a year along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son after they surrendered at the Rampur court. Khan’s wife, however, secured bail a few days ago. The three have multiple cases lodged against them by the Yogi Adityanath government for their links to various incidents of land grabbing and encroachment.

