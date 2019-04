Former chief minister and president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav took jibe on Bharatiya Janata Party's assertion on national security. He said, "They say, as long as there is BJP govt, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Goverments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India".