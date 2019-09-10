Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt over delay in development projects

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on September 10 slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over 'lack' of development in the state. He took a potshot at CM Yogi over development issue in the state, and said that UP didn't get anything in 100 days of Modi government. Yadav also slammed the Yogi government on Defence Expo India-2020 and said that there are other development works still being pending. "I read in the newspaper that there is going to be a huge Expo in Uttar Pradesh but I want to know from the government when the widening of Sultanpur road, which comes under Defence, will start," added Yadav.