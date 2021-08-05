Akhilesh Yadav to Launch 'Cycle Yatra' Across UP Today to Protest Against Inflation, Farm Laws

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party will kick off its ‘Cycle Yatra’ from across state on Thursday. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will paddle for six kilometres — from Samajwadi Party Headquarters at 19 Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow to Janeshwar Mishra Park at 10 am to protest over price rise, unemployment, farm laws, and the law and order situation in the state. His wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, will flag off the cycle yatra in Kannauj.

Starting from party office, the cycle yatra will reach the Janeshwar Mishra Park via Loreto Chauraha, Kalidas Chauraha, Jiamau, 1090 Chauraha, Jaiprakash Narayan International Center, Sheroes Cafe, CMS School Chauraha and Dayal Chauraha.

Akhilesh will garland the statue of Janeshwar Mishra in Janeshwar Mishra Park as the day marks his 89th birth anniversary.

Senior leaders of the party will flag off the cycle yatra in every district. In this regard, senior leaders have been made in-charge of the districts and asked to stay in the districts and take charge of the cycle yatra.

The cycle yatra by Samajwadi Party will be taken out against inflation, farmer issues, unemployment, law and order and reservation under the BJP regime, the official statement of the party read. In a statement issued on Tuesday, SP Chief had said, “Due to widespread disorder in the state today, the general public is badly disturbed. The prices of essential food items have increased by two-three times, while the students of petrol-diesel, cooking gas are touching the sky. The administration, especially the police force, is finding itself helpless in the face of terror of criminals protected by power. The criminals are being treated as per their caste.”

“There is insecurity among the weaker sections. The Samajwadi Party has decided to fight against injustice through cycle yatra. On the birthday of Janeshwar Mishra, who has also been the National Vice President of the party, we will pay tribute to him in the same way as shown by him,” Akhilesh said.

