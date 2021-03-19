Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Yogi Government on Completion of 4 Years, Says It Failed on All Fronts

Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said in a statement that the four years of Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in the state were like ‘Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja’ (a confused ruler and a chaotic state). The SP chief added that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has been a complete failure on every front and every section of society has been badly affected.

“Complaints of not being able to work without paying a bribe in police stations and tehsils were heard in the meetings of the BJP working committee. Farmers are agitated, and the youth are suffering the pain of unemployment. Criminals are roaming fearlessly. No ban on illegal mining, poisonous liquor while inflation and corruption are at their peak,” he said in his statement on Thursday.

“The BJP’s achievements of four years also include the disturbing of communal harmony in the state by the party’s ideological pollution. 22 of the world’s most polluted cities are in India, with 11 of them being in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur are among the most polluted cities across the globe. If the BJP did not stop the environmental work of Gomti Riverfront, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lion Safari, public transport, metro, cycle track, etc, which were started by our government, then today the international defamation would not have happened,” added Akhilesh.

On the issue of farmers’ protest and MSP

The farmers did not get the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and wheat, and the debt waiver claims of the government proved to be false, said the opposition leader. “How will the farmer get one and a half times more price for their yield when the sugarcane farmers have not got the remaining Rs 10,000 crore? The farmers have been agitating for almost four months demanding MSP be made mandatory and the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws,” he said.

On women’s safety and crime control

The SP chief alleged that the illegal liquor business has proliferated in the state under BJP rule. “In Prayagraj, Unnao, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Mathura, and many other districts, hundreds of people died after drinking spurious liquor in the past 4 years. The law-and-order situation in the state is pathetic. Uttar Pradesh is number one in violence and crimes against women. In the year 2019, a total of 3,390 cases were registered in Lucknow. The rising cases of rape of girls indicate that the BJP’s anti-Romeo Squad, Mission Shakti, Pink Booth campaigns have completely failed,” he said.

On allegations of BJP govt working with the spirit of vendetta

The BJP government has been working from the beginning with a sense of vendetta, said Akhilesh. “Along with dismantling high-level educational institutions like Jauhar University, the founder MP Mohammad Azam Khan has also been sued many times. His legislator wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam were also kept in jail. More than 10,000 fake cases have been imposed on Samajwadi Party workers. The BJP has weakened the constitutional institutions in its four years of government. False cases on politicians, physical attacks along with raids by investigative agencies are the result of the violent political thinking of the BJP,” alleged the former CM.

On the youth and unemployment in the state

Taking another dig at the ruling BJP, the SP chief said the youth in the state have got employment only in government advertisements and hoardings. “Otherwise, instead of voting for the BJP, the youth have got only lathis (canes). According to statistics, the unemployment rate in the state was 5.92 per cent in 2018, which increased to 9.9 per cent in 2019. The BJP government understands that it can deceive the public with its malpractices. In the year 2020-21, the government made a wastage of hundreds of crores of rupees on advertisements of rhetoric and distortion. The claims of development in advertisements on television are not able to make any impact on the ground,” he added.