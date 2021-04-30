Akhilesh Attacks Centre Over Covid-19 Crisis, Says BJP Govt Tarnished India’s Image Globally

Hitting out at the Centre over mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, Samajwadi Party national chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was getting infamous around the world, and many countries have banned travel to India while some have issued advisories to their countrymen to leave India, tarnishing India’s image globally.

“Instead of taking the support of the opposition, the BJP government is hell bent on defaming them. Governments abroad have overcome the crisis with public support, but here the Chief Minister is trying to take all the credit himself no matter even if it puts people’s life in jeopardy,” Akhilesh said in a statement.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the government was hiding the truth over shortage of medicines and the number of deaths was also being falsely presented. “The way in which there is a shortage of beds in hospitals, people are forced to run for oxygen, it is very sad. False numbers of doctors and hospitals providing advice for treatment are being printed. Oxygen suppliers have switched their phone off. There is a strong emphasis on red-tapism in the CMO office. Nobody’s is being heard anywhere, even hospitals are running out of medicines. Even then, it is being lied publicly that there is no shortage anywhere. The death figures are being fudged. The BJP is also losing their loved ones due to the life of the governmental,” he said.

The SP chief further attacked the government over Covid-19 deaths during the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. “An example of how inhuman the BJP government can be is that 706 teachers who were doing duty in the panchayat elections have died. More than 10 thousand teachers are suffering from corona infection, yet their duty is being put in the counting of votes. Hospital personnel are also unable to get treatment for corona. A large number of people are dying in their homes, at the gates of hospitals and also many have died on the road,” he said.

Akhilesh also demanded the BJP government to provide Rs 50 lakh financial aid to families of officers and teachers who allegedly succumbed to the infection while performing their duty. “Despite the strict stand of the High Court, the situation of the collapsed health system in the state is not improving. Immediate assistance of Rs. 50 lakhs should be provided to the handicapped health workers, teachers and journalists, but the Chief Minister doesn’t have time to think on this. Awadh Shilp Gram, Cancer Hospitals, all were built in the SP regime but the BJP is taking credit in the corona period. The BJP has neither policy nor decision-making capacity. Everything is out of his control,” he said.

