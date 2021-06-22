Akhilesh Alleges UP Govt Hiding Actual Covid Death Toll, Claims Figures 43 Times Higher

The Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has made serious allegations against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state regarding the deaths during the Corona period in Uttar Pradesh. The SP chief has alleged that the death figures shown by the government in 24 districts of UP in nine months are 43 times less than the actual figures.

The former CM of the state in a tweet on Tuesday morning said, “The information received through RTI reveals that the death toll in 24 districts of UP in nine months till March 31, 2021 is 43 times more than the figures given by the government. The BJP government is actually hiding its face, not the death figures.”

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said on Monday that the story of the plight of Uttar Pradesh has been written by the BJP government. “The public is suffering. Law and order are nowhere. The BJP leadership, which has shown falsehood of future prosperity, is now beginning to understand that it is sure to be out of power in the next assembly elections and the Samajwadi Party government is about to be formed. That is why in a hurry, the double engines, defying the democratic systems, are chanting the melody of retaining the chief minister. At the same time, voices have started emerging against him within the party. Two responsible ministers said that after the elections, the centre will decide who will be the chief minister. This is a ridiculous situation in state politics,” Akhilesh had said on Monday.

Further attacking the government, the SP chief had said, “The truth is that there is such a government in the state in which neither the ministers are heard nor the public. The BJP, which has lost the trust of the people, is now engaged in scams. The chief minister’s claim of zero tolerance against corruption has proved hollow. Food of children has been robbed under BJP rule. In the 49 council schools of Bareilly, the students did not get the food taken out of the government account.”

