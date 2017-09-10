Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad issues list of 'Fake Babas'; Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Asaram Bapu on top

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) on Sunday issued a list of 'Fake Babas' who have exploited people in the name of saint. An event was held in Allahabad in which a number of fake babas were listed out to make people aware about the saints. President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Narendra Giri said that a lot of fake babas and saints have cropped up in India and they need to be exposed and weeded out. He further said that nobody shall be allowed to claim sainthood and fool the people by exploiting their trust in the hallowed and historical tradition of saints.