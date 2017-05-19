Akbar Ebrahim clears the air over Vijay Mallya continuing to represent India in FIA

Amidst rumours of Vijay Mallya representing India in world motorsport body Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the President of Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim on Friday cleared the air stating that if they have to lose their representation in World Motor Sports Council and FIA by withdrawing the nomination of Mallya then they would do that. He added that in January itself, the board decided not to renew the term of Vijay Mallya as honorary chairman of FMSCI. The President also mentioned that they have not brought in any replacement of Mallya as it is not mandatory.