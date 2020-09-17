Akali Dal has its own compulsion in Punjab: YSRCP MP on Harsimrat Badal's resignation

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): After Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday, YSR Congress MP Krishna Devarayalu Lavu said the SAD has its own political compulsion in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Lavu said, "Akali Dal has its own political compulsion in Punjab. Their opposition party has cornered them, maybe that is the reason which forced them (to oppose the bills). Their minister has also resigned."

Asked about the three agrarian reform bills passed in the Lok Sabha, the lawmaker said, "We welcome the (passage of) the bills but their implementation has to happen in a planned way so that the farmers are not affected."

He stated there was a need for reformation in the agriculture sector. "These new bills will help to remove middlemen and improving prices for farmers and the consumers," Lavu added.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 is aimed at developing a national framework for farming agreements to empower farmers through networking with agri-business firms, exporters and retailers.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to give farmers the choice to sell their produce at competitive prices anywhere.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was earlier passed by the House. (ANI)

