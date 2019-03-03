AK-203 rifle is joint-venture of India, Russia and will be made in Amethi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi today. While addressing a public rally in Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint-venture of India and Russia. I express my gratitude to my friend President Vladimir Putin, this venture was made possible in such a short time by his support."