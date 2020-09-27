Ajoy Kumar rejoins Congress after quitting AAP

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Former MP Ajoy Kumar on Sunday rejoined the Congress after he quit the party to join Aam Aadmi Party.

The former president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee had joined AAP in September 2019.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the re-joining of Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Ex-MP and former President, Jharkhand PCC, to the Congress party." Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kumar said he was inspired by Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to the party.

Kumar said in a tweet, "Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly-- Mahatma Gandhi. Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice and institutional capture, I've been inspired by Shri Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to Indian National Congress INC today." (ANI)





