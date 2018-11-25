Ajmer Dargah Blast 2007: Accused Who Supplied Bombs Arrested by Gujarat ATS From Bharuch

Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Suresh Nair from Bharuch on Sunday in connection with the Ajmer bomb blast in October 2007 that claimed lives of three people. Nair was arrested after the Gujarat ATS received a tip of his visit Shukaltirth.

Ahmedabad, November 25: Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Suresh Nair from Bharuch on Sunday in connection with the Ajmer bomb blast in October 2007 that claimed lives of three people. Nair was arrested after the Gujarat ATS received a tip of his visit to Shukaltirth. As per National Investigating Agency (NIA) who is probing the case, Nair had allegedly supplied the bombs to the planters at the famous Sufi shrine in Rajasthan. The NIA had announced a reward of Rs two lakh on the head of the accused. After the arrest, he was shifted to Ahmedabad for further investigation. Mecca Masjid Blast Case: National Investigative Agency Not to Appeal Against Acquittal of Swami Aseemanand.

“Officials of Gujarat ATS had received a credible information that Suresh Nair will visit Shukaltirth in Bharuch in the near future, following which a close watch was kept at the place,” the agency said, adding that Nair was apprehended from the spot. Nair will later be handed over to the NIA. He s a resident of Thasara in Kheda district of Gujarat. Bhavesh Patel, Ajmer Dargah Blast Convict Out on Bail, Gets Hero's Welcome as He Returns to Bharuch; Watch Video

Nair was one of three absconding accused in the case. The other two accused who are absconding are Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra. Meanwhile, a special NIA court in Jaipur had in March 2017 acquitted key accused Swami Aseemanand and six others in the case. However, three other accused were given life imprisonment. The three accused - Devendra Gupta, Bhavesh Patel and Sunil Joshi were convicted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

