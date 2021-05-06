Ajit Singh continued legacy of his father Chaudhary Charan Singh: Telangana CM

ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo/ANI)
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Singh had continued the legacy of his father Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"Ajit Singh who worked as Cabinet minister several times had continued the proud legacy of his father Chaudhary Charan Singh and became known as the farmers' leader in the country," Rao said today.

He also recalled that the former Union Minister had extended his wholehearted support to the separate Telangana statehood movement and the political process of Telangana becoming a separate state.

"People in Telangana would always remember those who extended their support to the their aspirations," he said while conveying his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Former Union Minister Ajit Singh passed away today due to COVID-19 at the age 82. He, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20.

Singh was a seven-time MP from Baghpat and served as union minister for civil aviation, agriculture, and food processing industries in different governments.

Son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he quit the computer industry to return to India and join politics. Singh became a Rajya Sabha member in 1986. (ANI)

