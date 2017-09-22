Ajit Doval's 'double squeeze strategy' to make India a regional hegemony will never succeed: Pakistan at UNGA

Pakistan on Friday said that the Kashmiri people should be allowed to hold free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN's auspices. Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Tipu Usman said the plight of Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian security forces is being documented by the international community and rights organisations. He said that the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's offensive defense and double squeeze strategy to make India a regional hegemony will never succeed. He said that India is responsible for undermining regional peace and stability. The Pakistani diplomat alleged that due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Indian forces on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir leads to casualties on the Pakistan side.