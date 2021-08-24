Ajit Doval to chair BRICS NSA meet today

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The meeting of BRICS NSA is set to be held on Tuesday evening and India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will chair the meet.

The meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation among the members.

BRICS members comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Earlier India's chairship, the BRICS members' space agencies heads signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing.

The agreement enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations that will receive the data. This will contribute to strengthening multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection, BRICS said in a statement earlier.

In July, the BRICS meeting of the Contact Group on Economic and Trade Issues was held. During the three-day meeting, the BRICS members agreed on various proposals circulated by India, for strengthening and increasing the intra-BRICS cooperation and trade.

"These proposals were, BRICS Cooperation on Multilateral Trading System, BRICS framework for ensuring Consumer Protection in E-Commerce, Non-Tariff Measures resolution mechanism for SPS/TBT measures, Sanitary and Phytosanitary working Mechanism, BRICS Framework on Cooperation in Professional Services," the statement added. (ANI)