Ajgar-Mustafa win at JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 6

Darjeeling, Feb 28 (IANS) Ajgar Ali and Mohammed Mustafa successfully defended their title at the Biswa Bangla JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 6 here on Wednesday.

They beat the hot-in-pursuit Kolkata duo of Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta by five penalty points advantage as the five-day event, India's only Tri-Nation TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) rally, crossing over 1,615 kilometres, ended.

The champions received a cheque of Rs 1 lakh; the runners-up got Rs 50,000 while the third-placed got Rs 25,000.

--IANS

