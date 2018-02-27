Ajgar-Mustafa lead at JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 6

Darjeeling, Feb 27 (IANS) Defending champions Ajgar Ali and Mohammed Mustafa maintained their narrow lead in India's only Tri-Nation TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) rally -- the JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 6, as it entered its final stages here on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ajgar-Mustafa duo were ahead of Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta by three penalty points, after putting up a brilliant show on the fourth day to collect only 50 penalty points for a cumulative total of 149 penalty points, according to a release.

Subir and Nirav have 152 penalty points and can still topple the TSD veterans on the final day.

A total of 23 teams, comprising of a driver and a navigator, from all over the country and Nepal are participating in the rally that was flagged off from Siliguri on Friday).

It has so far travelled 1,615 kilometres through Nepal, Bhutan and the Dooars area of North Bengal arriving in the enchanting hill station of Darjeeling.

