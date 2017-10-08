Ajeetesh Sandhu Wins Maiden Title on Asian Tour, Truimphs at Yeangder Tournament Players Championship

New Delhi: India seemed to have found another golf star as 28-year-old Ajeetesh Sandhu won his first title on the Asian Tour. Sandhu on Sunday clinched a victory at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Taipei. It was a close win for the up and coming golfer as he beat America’s Johannes Veerman by one shot. Sandhu had a score of two-under 70 on Sunday and a total score of 11-under 277 which consisted of three birdies and one bogey.

Sandhu was quoted to be saying by PTI, “I’m still shaking from the last putt but now that I’m thinking about it, it is absolutely amazing. I thought I would be a lot more nervous than what I was but after I got back to the hotel yesterday (round 3), I had so much of support from India. So many people, including people I don’t know were messaging me. That really calmed me down.”

He further added, “I’m proud of myself that I was able to focus on my own my game. I was just trying to hit the next shot the best that I could and I won.”

He also opined, “I thought about the win after I hit the drive on 18 because the guys were two shots back. But then my second shot ended up in the bunker and I told myself that you can’t let that thought enter your mind. It does cross your mind but I was pretty sure I had to come back to the present.”