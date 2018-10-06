Ajaz Khan's idol is Sylvester Stallone

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Ajaz Khan, who flaunts a chiselled physique, says he idolises Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone.

"Fitness is my passion. Sylvester Stallone is my idol and a legend. For me, working out and eating healthy is a part of my lifestyle. In fact, I feel workouts and healthy eating should be a part of everyone's lifestyle," Ajaz said in a statement.

Ajaz keeps treating his fans to photographs of his washboard abs, sculpted arms and toned legs. It is not known if he has built the muscular frame for a film, but on Gandhi Jayanti, he wrote: "Hum fit toh India fit".

The actor has featured in television soaps, and also participated in past seasons of "Bigg Boss".

