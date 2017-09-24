Ajay Thakur inspires Tamil Thalaivas to stun Bengal

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Ajay Thakur scored two points in the dying seconds as Tamil Thalaivas scored a sensational 33-32 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Zone B Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Sunday.

Thalaivas were looking down and out but Thakur scored seven of his eight raid points in the last five minutes to turn the match on its head. It was just the third win for the much-beleagured Tamil Thalaivas.

Maninder Singh scored 13 points for Bengal Warriors but his effort went in vain as the team missed the chance to go top of the Zone B table.

C. Arun was a rock in the defence for Thalaivas, chipping in with eight tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas are still bottom of the table in Zone B with 27 points after 12 matches. Bengal Warriors are second with 59 points after 18 matches.

--IANS

pur/vd