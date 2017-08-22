Ajay Jayaram Wins to Keep Indians Unbeaten in Singles at Badminton World C’ships 2017

The 13th-seeded Jayaram found it easy against Austria's Luka Wraber and won 21-14, 21-12 in just 31 minutes on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Ajay Jayaram’s fluent win over Austria’s Luka Wraber at the BWF World Championships 2017 on Tuesday ensured that India’s challenge in the singles section of both men’s and women’s draw is yet to face a defeat.

Jayaram was not required to break much sweat as after taking a 9-0 lead in the opening game, he could afford preserving some energy for the tough battles ahead. He won it 21-14 in the end.

The 13th-seeded Indian continued his dominant form to take a 6-3 lead at the start of game two and extended it to 12-7, leaving the Austrian in a futile chasing mode throughout the remainder of the match.

In the end, he improved on the score in the first game to win the second at 21-12.

Before Jayaram’s match on the same court in the evening session, PV Sindhu made a winning start to her women’s singles campaign after receiving a bye in the first round.

The fourth seed and Rio Olympics silver medallist defeated her unseeded opponent, Kim Hyo Min of South Korea, 21-16, 21-14.

Earlier in the day in another singles match, India’s B Sai Praneeth, seeded 15th, faced stiff resistance from Hong Kong’s Wei Nan but still managed to win in straight games.

Nan put a tough fight but it didn’t prove enough as the nimble-footed Praneeth’s superior court coverage proved decisive and he won 21-18, 21-17.